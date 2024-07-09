Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Scott H. Galit Sells 140,912 Shares of Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 140,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total value of $772,197.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,122,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,630,867.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PAYO opened at $5.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.22 and a 1 year high of $6.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Payoneer Global by 85.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,979,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,236,000 after buying an additional 1,370,007 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP lifted its position in Payoneer Global by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Payoneer Global by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,791,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,894 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Payoneer Global by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 174,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 42,862 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 129,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 15,743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

PAYO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Payoneer Global in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Payoneer Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Stories

