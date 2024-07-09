PepsiCo (PEP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.16 per share for the quarter. PepsiCo has set its FY24 guidance at at least $8.15 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 8.150- EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect PepsiCo to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $162.12 on Tuesday. PepsiCo has a 12 month low of $155.83 and a 12 month high of $192.38. The company has a market cap of $222.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.11.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.355 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.50%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.87.

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

