Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Trading Down 3.2%

Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.75 and last traded at $10.75. Approximately 4,636 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 142% from the average daily volume of 1,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

Perception Capital Corp. III Price Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perception Capital Corp. III

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Perception Capital Corp. III stock. Clear Street LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perception Capital Corp. III (NASDAQ:PFTAU – Free Report) by 85.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC’s holdings in Perception Capital Corp. III were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Perception Capital Corp. III Company Profile

Perception Capital Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the financial technology or financial services ecosystem. The company was formerly known as Portage Fintech Acquisition Corporation and changed its name to Perception Capital Corp.

