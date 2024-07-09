Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.30

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.30 and traded as low as $8.15. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 13,691 shares.

Perma-Pipe International Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30.

Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perma-Pipe International

About Perma-Pipe International

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Perma-Pipe International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 319,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 136,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.

Featured Stories

