Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.30

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.30 and traded as low as $8.15. Perma-Pipe International shares last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 13,691 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30.
Perma-Pipe International (NASDAQ:PPIH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Perma-Pipe International had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $34.32 million for the quarter.
Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engineers, designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. It offers insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for energy distribution from central energy plants to various locations; and primary and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids, and petroleum products, as well as engages in the coating and insulation of oil and gas gathering and transmission pipelines.
