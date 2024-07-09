Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 27,200 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Free Report) Director Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 27,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.63, for a total transaction of C$397,936.00.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 5th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance purchased 10,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.60 per share, with a total value of C$146,000.00.

On Monday, May 27th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 18,364 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.45, for a total value of C$283,723.80.

On Friday, May 24th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance bought 11,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.42 per share, with a total value of C$169,620.00.

PEY traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, reaching C$14.65. The stock had a trading volume of 38,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,674. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 1.85. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$15.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$15.09 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.01%. Peyto Exploration & Development’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Desjardins boosted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Scotiabank upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$16.25 to C$18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.59.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

