PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.97

PHX Energy Services Corp. (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$8.97 and traded as low as C$8.91. PHX Energy Services shares last traded at C$8.97, with a volume of 47,101 shares.

Separately, ATB Capital dropped their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.04, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$425.99 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 2.37.

PHX Energy Services (TSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.03. PHX Energy Services had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 45.23%. The business had revenue of C$166.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.25 million. Research analysts predict that PHX Energy Services Corp. will post 1.1799729 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. PHX Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.88%.

In other news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp purchased 317,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,775,824.00. In related news, insider PHX Energy Services Corp acquired 317,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.74 per share, with a total value of C$2,775,824.00. Also, Director Karen David-Green acquired 3,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,756.31. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 326,125 shares of company stock worth $2,850,923. Corporate insiders own 11.88% of the company’s stock.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling services, rents performance drilling motors, and sells motor equipment and parts to oil and natural gas exploration and development companies in Canada, the United States, Albania, the Middle East regions, and internationally. It offers Atlas motors; Velocity Real-Time Systems that provide downhole guidance systems; Echo system; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; performance drilling motors; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, a MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

