Pier 1 Imports (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.19. Pier 1 Imports shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 92,500 shares trading hands.

Pier 1 Imports Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15.

About Pier 1 Imports

(Get Free Report)

Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pier 1 Imports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pier 1 Imports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.