Pier 1 Imports (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PIRRQ – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.19. Pier 1 Imports shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 92,500 shares trading hands.
Pier 1 Imports Price Performance
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15.
About Pier 1 Imports
Pier 1 Imports, Inc engages in the retail sale of decorative accessories, furniture, candles, housewares, gifts, and seasonal products. It offers decorative accents and textiles, such as rugs, wall decorations and mirrors, pillows, bedding, lamps, vases, dried and artificial flowers, baskets, ceramics, dinnerware, candles, fragrances, gifts, and seasonal items; and furniture and furniture cushions that are used in living, dining, office, kitchen and bedroom areas, sunrooms, and patios.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Pier 1 Imports
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Pier 1 Imports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pier 1 Imports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.