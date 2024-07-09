PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (PML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PMLGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be given a dividend of 0.0395 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 12.5% per year over the last three years.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Price Performance

NYSE PML opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a 52 week low of $6.92 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

