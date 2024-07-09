PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (PMX) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on August 1st

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, July 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.033 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III stock opened at $7.85 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.48. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a one year low of $6.09 and a one year high of $8.09.

About PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

