Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinterest in a research note issued on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.
Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.37.
Pinterest Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.87, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.
Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,783. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
