Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pinterest in a research note issued on Monday, July 8th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt now expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pinterest’s current full-year earnings is $0.44 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Pinterest’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Pinterest from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.37.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.16. The company has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.87, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97. Pinterest has a fifty-two week low of $23.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $168,795.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $1,343,826.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,102,040.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrea Acosta sold 3,845 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $168,795.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 189,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,783. 7.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 16,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 49,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 45,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.