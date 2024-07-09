Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

PINS has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Pinterest from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Pinterest from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.04.

Get Pinterest alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Pinterest

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $43.19. 1,275,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,262,173. Pinterest has a 12-month low of $23.59 and a 12-month high of $45.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.68, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.16.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.96 million. On average, analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pinterest news, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,040.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,055,077.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $1,343,826.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,822 shares in the company, valued at $16,102,040.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,255,783. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Leibman Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Pinterest by 0.9% during the second quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. now owns 31,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pinterest during the second quarter valued at $248,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Pinterest by 9.8% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 99,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,389,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 113.4% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Pinterest by 6.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 246,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pinterest

(Get Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.