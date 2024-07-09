Piper Sandler Companies Upgrades Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) to Neutral

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) was upgraded by equities researchers at Piper Sandler Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a $42.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $37.00. Piper Sandler Companies’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Bank of America from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.41.

BAC stock traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, reaching $40.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,957,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,204,500. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day moving average is $36.43. The company has a market cap of $319.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $41.20.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAC. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

