Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Sells 70 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $559.51. 221,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,299,420. The company has a market cap of $482.80 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.02 and a fifty-two week high of $559.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $535.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $513.41.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

