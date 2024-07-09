PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,710 Shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Free Report) by 1,054.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 310.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 272.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Orchid Island Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 32.74% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

ORC stock opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.51. The stock has a market cap of $438.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 1.86. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.27.

Orchid Island Capital Dividend Announcement

Orchid Island Capital ( NYSE:ORC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -271.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORC shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Orchid Island Capital in a report on Thursday, April 18th.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

