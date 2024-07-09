PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 108,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $661,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 60.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:GSG opened at $22.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.13 and a 200-day moving average of $21.60. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $19.41 and a 52 week high of $23.08.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Company Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

