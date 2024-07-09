PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Free Report) by 79.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 13,866 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 15,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPVG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.50 price objective (down from $9.50) on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Compass Point upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Stock Performance

NYSE TPVG opened at $8.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $303.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.97 and a 200-day moving average of $9.84. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.91 and a 1-year high of $12.70.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The investment management company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a positive return on equity of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $29.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -144.14%.

About TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

