PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stake in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Free Report) (TSE:SOY) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SunOpta were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STKL. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SunOpta by 1,291.2% during the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,393,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,094,000 after buying an additional 2,221,718 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in SunOpta by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 28,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 7,246 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SunOpta during the 4th quarter valued at $1,375,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in SunOpta by 49.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 60,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 20,038 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ STKL opened at $5.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SunOpta Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.79 and a 12 month high of $7.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

SunOpta ( NASDAQ:STKL Get Free Report ) (TSE:SOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 24.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.50%. The business had revenue of $182.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SunOpta currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

