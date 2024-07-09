PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) by 55.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kornit Digital were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 402.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,099 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 39,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KRNT opened at $15.58 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.96 and a 200 day moving average of $16.52. The company has a market capitalization of $743.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.90. Kornit Digital Ltd. has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $31.94.

Kornit Digital ( NASDAQ:KRNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.02). Kornit Digital had a negative net margin of 27.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $43.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kornit Digital Ltd. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

KRNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered Kornit Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 29th.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

