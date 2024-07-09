PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Stake in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in XPEL were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XPEL. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPEL during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in XPEL during the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of XPEL by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of XPEL during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in XPEL by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XPEL Price Performance

Shares of XPEL stock opened at $33.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.27 and a 200-day moving average of $47.38. XPEL, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.75 and a 52-week high of $87.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 4.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.02). XPEL had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 29.11%. The company had revenue of $90.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

XPEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of XPEL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of XPEL in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other XPEL news, Director John F. North purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.17 per share, with a total value of $96,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,213.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Profile

(Free Report)

XPEL, Inc sells, distributes, and installs protective films and coatings worldwide. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection film, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary DAP software. It also provides pre-cut film products, merchandise and apparel, ceramic coatings, and tools and accessories.

Featured Stories

