PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $28,000 Stock Holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL – Free Report) by 106.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $193,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,270,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,298,000 after acquiring an additional 31,130 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 12,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,596 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 18,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 228.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TFS Financial

In related news, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $176,076.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,338. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other TFS Financial news, insider Bradley T. Stefanski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.22, for a total transaction of $49,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,017.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara J. Anderson sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.14, for a total value of $176,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,338. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,237 shares of company stock valued at $277,025 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $14.00 target price (down from $15.00) on shares of TFS Financial in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st.

TFS Financial Stock Performance

TFSL stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.00. TFS Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $10.97 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.68.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $77.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.24 million.

TFS Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. TFS Financial’s payout ratio is 418.52%.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

