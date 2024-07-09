PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $36,000 Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 222.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,777 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTOS. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 120,800.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 569.8% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 3,463 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total value of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,605.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $27,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,030 shares in the company, valued at $1,218,605.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $63,665.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 290,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,277,246.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,720 shares of company stock worth $3,511,521 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

KTOS opened at $20.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.07. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.13 and a 1-year high of $22.77. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.31 and a beta of 1.05.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $277.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.48 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTOS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.50.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, national security, and commercial markets. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The company offers ground systems for satellites and space vehicles, including software for command and control, telemetry, and tracking and control; jet-powered unmanned aerial drone systems, hypersonic vehicles, and rocket systems; propulsion systems for drones, missiles, loitering munitions, supersonic systems, spacecraft, and launch systems; command, control, communication, computing, combat, intelligence surveillance and reconnaissance; and microwave electronic products for missile, radar, missile defense, space, and satellite; counter unmanned aircraft systems, directed energy, communication and other systems, and virtual and augmented reality training systems for the warfighter.

See Also

