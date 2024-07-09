PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $40,000 Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,543 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,523 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 934,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40,111 shares during the period. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,088,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in TTM Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $627,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of TTM Technologies by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 137,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 86,112 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on TTM Technologies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $19.88 on Tuesday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.14 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -993.50 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day moving average of $16.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $570.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.01 million. TTM Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.63% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TTM Technologies news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $415,162.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at $491,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TTM Technologies news, insider Anthony Joseph Sandeen sold 23,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $415,162.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 28,056 shares in the company, valued at $491,821.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dale Martin Knecht sold 7,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $127,506.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,035.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,721 shares of company stock worth $2,339,678. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mission systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

