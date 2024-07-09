PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Invests $30,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $79.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $585.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.56. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $68.85 and a 12 month high of $86.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $80.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.16.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (RSPG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy Plus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US energy companies in the S&P 500. RSPG was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.