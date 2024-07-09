PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New $34,000 Investment in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,710,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 277.7% during the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 101,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 74,769 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 72,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after buying an additional 13,860 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,787,000 after buying an additional 186,841 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 276,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,068,000 after buying an additional 27,237 shares during the period.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Stock Up 0.1 %

BUFF opened at $43.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $432.10 million, a PE ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Company Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

