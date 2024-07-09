PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New $37,000 Investment in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 6,779.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $472,000.

NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $53.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.34 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $36.51 and a 1-year high of $55.44.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

