PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 318 Shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Free Report) by 152.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA EWX opened at $58.86 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.66. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.78 and a 52 week high of $59.31.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

