PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases New Stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Clayton Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in TransAlta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TAC opened at $6.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $10.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Free Report ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $702.47 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 45.47%. Equities research analysts predict that TransAlta Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.0438 per share. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.97%.

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

