PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 74.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,063 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 543.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 26,514.3% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 12,992 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Latin America

In other news, Director Brendan J. Paddick purchased 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,428,582.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Liberty Latin America news, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 250,000 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.85 per share, with a total value of $2,212,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 886,108 shares in the company, valued at $7,842,055.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brendan J. Paddick acquired 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,036,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,428,582.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Liberty Latin America from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $7.70 to $10.70 in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Liberty Latin America Stock Performance

LILAK stock opened at $9.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.56 and a beta of 1.14. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $9.73.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

