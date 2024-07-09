PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SHE – Free Report) by 61.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. MCIA Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,969,000.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SHE opened at $110.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $248.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51 and a beta of 0.96. SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF has a 52-week low of $82.14 and a 52-week high of $110.50.

SPDR MSCI USA Gender Diversity Index ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA Gender Diversity Index ETF (SHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-sized companies promoting gender diversity whilst exhibiting a relatively high proportion of women throughout all levels of their organizations.

