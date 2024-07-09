PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,283 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW – Free Report) by 31.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,283 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,539,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,200,000 after acquiring an additional 421,365 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,607,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 70,978 shares in the last quarter. Central Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 1,050,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,999,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,078,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 625,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after purchasing an additional 55,263 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE KW opened at $9.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.34. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.85 and a 1-year high of $17.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.78.

Kennedy-Wilson Cuts Dividend

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.92. The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson had a negative return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 41.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -24.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

