PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,364 Shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,364 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Chicago bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $1,719,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $324,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the fourth quarter valued at $3,597,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,434,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $188,529,000 after buying an additional 175,050 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN alerts:

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Stock Performance

AMJ opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a twelve month low of $21.94 and a twelve month high of $29.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.51.

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Company Profile

In other news, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 264,461 shares in the company, valued at $48,708,426.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at $8,772,311.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO James Dimon sold 178,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.18, for a total transaction of $32,824,927.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,708,426.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 245,479 shares of company stock worth $45,947,856 over the last three months.

(Free Report)

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.