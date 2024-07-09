PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 475 Shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR – Free Report) by 30.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries by 45,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 189.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 30th.

Shares of NYSE:TR opened at $29.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average of $31.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42 and a beta of 0.17. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.13 and a 12 month high of $35.84.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.63%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 20th. Tootsie Roll Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.48%.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

