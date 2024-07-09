PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 798 Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. TFB Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $305,000. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 16,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $813,000.

Get iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $76.69 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.63. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $56.38 and a 52-week high of $76.78. The company has a market cap of $943.29 million, a P/E ratio of 26.03 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.