PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co lessened its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $554,685,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,480,664 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,661,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,558 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4,484.1% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 723,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after buying an additional 707,903 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the 4th quarter worth $74,492,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PPG Industries by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,839,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $270,876,000 after acquiring an additional 496,998 shares during the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on PPG Industries from $156.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI downgraded PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.47.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

Shares of PPG stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $126.69. 53,102 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,665. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $130.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.26. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.32 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.55.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.86. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.92%.

PPG Industries declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Timothy M. Knavish bought 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $133.24 per share, for a total transaction of $274,607.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,388.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

