PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co

Haverford Trust Co reduced its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co’s holdings in PPL were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Philadelphia Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 16,851 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of PPL by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 77,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of PPL by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 19,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Price Performance

PPL stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 543,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,820,714. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81. PPL Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $29.89.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 9.29%. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.