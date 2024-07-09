PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 214,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in PPL were worth $5,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PPL. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in PPL by 13.7% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PPL by 5.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,074,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth approximately $4,867,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of PPL by 6.1% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,050,000 after buying an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of PPL by 13.6% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,498,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,303,000 after buying an additional 178,898 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PPL. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com upgraded PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.36.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $27.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $29.89. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. PPL’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

