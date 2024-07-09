Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $65.07

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $65.07 and traded as high as $69.45. Precision Drilling shares last traded at $69.28, with a volume of 22,036 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Precision Drilling from $81.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Precision Drilling from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Precision Drilling has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.50.

Get Precision Drilling alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Precision Drilling

Precision Drilling Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $990.70 million, a PE ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.07.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.12). Precision Drilling had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $391.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.44 million. On average, research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Precision Drilling

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PDS. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Precision Drilling by 1,501.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,950,000 after acquiring an additional 209,182 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,638,000. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $74,649,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Precision Drilling during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Precision Drilling by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,850 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. 48.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Precision Drilling Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Precision Drilling Corporation, a drilling company, provides onshore drilling, completion, and production services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas and geothermal industries in North America and the Middle East. The company operates through Contract Drilling Services and Completion and Production Services segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Precision Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precision Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.