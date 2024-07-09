Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.44. 3,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 24,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
Prime Mining Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.
About Prime Mining
Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Prime Mining
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Don’t Miss These Stock Picks for the Lumber Price Surge
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- NVIDIA Stock Defies Skeptics, Earns Analyst Upgrade
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- 3 Highly Profitable Companies Set for Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Prime Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.