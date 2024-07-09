Prime Mining (OTCMKTS:PRMNF) Stock Price Up 2.5%

Prime Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:PRMNF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.44. 3,325 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 24,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Prime Mining Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average of $1.51.

About Prime Mining

(Get Free Report)

Prime Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Los Reyes project that consists of 37 contiguous concessions covering an area of 6,273 hectares located in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.