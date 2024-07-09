Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

PFG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.09.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

PFG stock opened at $78.46 on Tuesday. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $66.21 and a fifty-two week high of $86.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.58.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.09). Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

