Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 22,643 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 182.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,065 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 22,643 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Twilio by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the fourth quarter worth $478,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at $1,689,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Twilio by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,385,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,131,000 after purchasing an additional 217,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $238,458.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 160,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,510.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.69, for a total transaction of $58,975.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 228,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,096,535.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 4,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total value of $238,458.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,012,510.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,767,619 over the last three months. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TWLO opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.79. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TWLO. Tigress Financial began coverage on Twilio in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Twilio from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.48.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

