Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 1,833 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors increased its position in Citizens Financial Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,157,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,165,106,000 after buying an additional 1,199,158 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,978,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465,824 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,504,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,562,000 after acquiring an additional 95,292 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,372,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,144,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,414,000 after purchasing an additional 135,116 shares during the last quarter. 94.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CFG opened at $35.56 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $37.30. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.91.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CFG shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.73.

Insider Transactions at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 6,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $213,219.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,704.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

