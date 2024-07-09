Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 26,636 Shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT – Free Report) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,636 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.06% of Blackstone Mortgage Trust worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 10,652.0% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone Mortgage Trust news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $38,493.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 4,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total transaction of $79,025.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,960 shares in the company, valued at $3,207,288.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Katharine A. Keenan sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $38,493.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 189,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,578.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,057 shares of company stock valued at $191,141 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.93.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Stock Up 2.5 %

NYSE:BXMT opened at $17.72 on Tuesday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.67 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.16.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,266.67%.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company originates and acquires senior floating rate mortgage loans that are secured by a first-priority mortgage on commercial real estate assets.

