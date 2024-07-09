Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Trading Up 5.3 %

IPDN opened at $0.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 13.04. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $3.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.56.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 54.12% and a negative return on equity of 186.84%.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates through three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore).

