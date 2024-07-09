PROS (NYSE:PRO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $25.87

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $25.87 and last traded at $25.94, with a volume of 37363 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on PRO. Craig Hallum lowered PROS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of PROS in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Get PROS alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PRO

PROS Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $33.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.21.

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $80.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.84 million. PROS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at PROS

In other news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Leland Jourdan sold 2,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total transaction of $67,086.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,313 shares in the company, valued at $413,102.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $186,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 258,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,015,886.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROS

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRO. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 116.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 804,051 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,836,000 after buying an additional 431,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PROS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,436,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in PROS by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,814,405 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,171,000 after purchasing an additional 287,338 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in PROS by 243.0% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 363,852 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,114,000 after purchasing an additional 257,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in PROS during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,123,000. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PROS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROS Holdings, Inc provides software solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy in Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management, which enables businesses to optimize, personalize, and harmonize pricing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.