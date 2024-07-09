ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Shares Gap Up to $13.13

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $13.13, but opened at $13.54. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $13.52, with a volume of 2,640,631 shares trading hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Stock Up 1.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the first quarter worth about $166,000. Peoples Bank KS lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 6,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

