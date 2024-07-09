ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Gap Up to $152.12

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $152.12, but opened at $155.73. ProShares Ultra Semiconductors shares last traded at $157.18, with a volume of 41,897 shares.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth $3,274,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $702,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $767,000.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Company Profile

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

