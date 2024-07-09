ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.39

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $83.39 and last traded at $82.96, with a volume of 2759919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $82.17.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.24.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2828 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 1,113.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth $37,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the fourth quarter worth $51,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

