Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens upgraded Prosperity Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prosperity Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $68.23.

NYSE:PB opened at $59.22 on Monday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.03. Prosperity Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 24.50%. The company had revenue of $420.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Prosperity Bancshares will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Prosperity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,693,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,512,000 after purchasing an additional 53,844 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,928,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,551,000 after purchasing an additional 136,764 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,441,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,130,000 after purchasing an additional 187,472 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,531,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Prosperity Bancshares by 11.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,213,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,811,000 after purchasing an additional 227,725 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

