PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Gap Down to $187.32

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $187.32, but opened at $180.40. PTC shares last traded at $180.26, with a volume of 130,993 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on PTC shares. Barclays raised their price target on PTC from $198.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PTC in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on PTC from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price target (down previously from $200.00) on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

Get PTC alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PTC

PTC Stock Down 4.4 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.18.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. PTC had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $603.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.53 million. As a group, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PTC

In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,290,813.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Janice Chaffin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $712,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,290,813.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.45, for a total value of $217,506.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,358,573.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,137,631. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PTC

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in PTC by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 25,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,426,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,316,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter worth $114,043,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $1,355,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter valued at $9,647,000. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.