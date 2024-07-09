Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP) Lifted by Desjardins

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report released on Monday, July 8th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.69. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s FY2028 earnings at $5.68 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.95.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a one year low of $68.92 and a one year high of $91.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.28 and a 200-day moving average of $82.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $74.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,926,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,079,474,000 after purchasing an additional 588,701 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 2.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 21,703,229 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,915,196,000 after purchasing an additional 532,303 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,178,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,122,370,000 after purchasing an additional 787,608 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 13,434,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,062,148,000 after buying an additional 243,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter worth $979,890,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 17.63%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

